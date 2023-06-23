Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $52.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.57% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.
Alcoa Stock Performance
AA stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Alcoa from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Alcoa
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.