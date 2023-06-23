Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $52.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

AA stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

