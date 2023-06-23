HC Wainwright Trims ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Target Price to $12.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.83.

ADCT stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $164.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 229.20% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. The company had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 86.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

