DA Davidson Boosts Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Price Target to $54.00

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Knife River Trading Down 3.0 %
Knife River stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Knife River has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $49.19.
Knife River Company Profile
