Berenberg Bank Raises Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $500.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $457.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $462.26.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,172,761 shares of company stock worth $461,396,900 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 68,001.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,130,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

