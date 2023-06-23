Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on TYGO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
Tigo Energy Stock Up 2.3 %
Tigo Energy stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $27.00.
Tigo Energy Company Profile
Tigo Energy Inc have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co
