Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TYGO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Tigo Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Tigo Energy stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy Inc have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co

