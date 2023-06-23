Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

