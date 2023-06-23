BNP Paribas Lowers Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. Bank of America raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

