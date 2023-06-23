NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.23.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

