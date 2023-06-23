Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Hays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAYPY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Hays has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

