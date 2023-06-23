Analysts Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) PT at GBX 1,216

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,216 ($15.56).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.63) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($15.87) to GBX 1,330 ($17.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,098 ($14.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,483.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 659.50 ($8.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,292 ($16.53).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

