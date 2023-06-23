Investors Purchase High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,846,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

