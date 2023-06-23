Analysts Set Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Target Price at $46.88

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,270,921 shares of company stock valued at $402,705,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 264,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 231.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 468,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.