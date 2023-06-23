Analysts Set Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Target Price at $46.88

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.88.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
In other news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,270,921 shares of company stock valued at $402,705,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
