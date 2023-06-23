The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,618 shares of company stock worth $12,112,447. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.