Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $63.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GSHD opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 469.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,605.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,340,792.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,092,224.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,605.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,504 shares of company stock worth $14,700,625. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.