StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

THM stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

