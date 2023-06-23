Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $279.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10,176.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,405,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

