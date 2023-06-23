Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on BGAOY shares. BNP Paribas raised Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Proximus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

BGAOY opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 9.53%. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

