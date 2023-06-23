SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $15.24 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at $11,479,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,291 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

