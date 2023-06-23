Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 518.38 ($6.63).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.63) to GBX 552 ($7.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Shore Capital increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.63) to GBX 552 ($7.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.51) to GBX 570 ($7.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 545 ($6.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.39) to GBX 501 ($6.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LON BDEV opened at GBX 418.30 ($5.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.25, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 480.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 454.90. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($4.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 515 ($6.59).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

