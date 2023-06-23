The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $76.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.4 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.63. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.55%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after purchasing an additional 906,554 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $49,649,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 275,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.