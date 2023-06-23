Enviva (NYSE:EVA) versus GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Financial Survey

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) and GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enviva and GreenFirst Forest Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviva $1.09 billion 0.68 -$168.31 million ($3.64) -3.01 GreenFirst Forest Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GreenFirst Forest Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enviva.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviva 1 2 1 1 2.40 GreenFirst Forest Products 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enviva and GreenFirst Forest Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Enviva currently has a consensus target price of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 215.41%. GreenFirst Forest Products has a consensus target price of C$1.75, indicating a potential upside of 94.66%. Given Enviva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enviva is more favorable than GreenFirst Forest Products.

Profitability

This table compares Enviva and GreenFirst Forest Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviva -21.22% -61.64% -8.05% GreenFirst Forest Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enviva beats GreenFirst Forest Products on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc. produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc. in December 2021. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc. engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

