Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $182.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.86.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 1.6 %

CAR stock opened at $223.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.24. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 665,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,472,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

