BMO Capital Markets Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$5.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. ATB Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.48.
Baytex Energy Trading Down 6.8 %
BTE opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.29. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.