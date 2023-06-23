Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$0.21” Price Target for Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price target on Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE LMR opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.06.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
