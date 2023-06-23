Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$0.21” Price Target for Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price target on Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE LMR opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.06.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

