Brokerages Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) PT at $102.70

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.66.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

