Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

Shares of OXBDF stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

