Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.22.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

TFC stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.