Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ATEC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Alphatec stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $448,729.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,939,581 shares of company stock valued at $29,040,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

