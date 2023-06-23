Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $216.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.84.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,987 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

