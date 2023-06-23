Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The business had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,312,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,053,009.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,192,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,486,499.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $3,768,800 and have sold 326,200 shares worth $8,157,662. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Asana by 780.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,050 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

