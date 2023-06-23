Citigroup Raises monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $224.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.29.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $176.76 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 0.86.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

