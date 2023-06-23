Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LYG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.78) to GBX 56 ($0.72) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

LYG opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after buying an additional 3,449,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,102 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150,123 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 26,795,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 828,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

