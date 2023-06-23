FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Research analysts at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.90% from the company’s previous close.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NOTE opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 148.26% and a negative net margin of 195.00%. The business had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FiscalNote news, Director Conrad Yiu acquired 55,000 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,511,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

