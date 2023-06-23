Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $160.80.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

