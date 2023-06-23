Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QUOT. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

QUOT opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,829,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,175,457 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 1,645,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 30.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

