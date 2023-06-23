HC Wainwright Trims Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Target Price to $7.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLNN. Benchmark cut their price target on Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Clene Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Clene stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Insider Activity

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clene had a negative return on equity of 4,043.36% and a negative net margin of 5,151.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,793,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clene

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clene during the 3rd quarter worth $3,080,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clene by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 119,084 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

