UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Cut to $33.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

UGI stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UGI will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in UGI by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

