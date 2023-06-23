Jefferies Financial Group Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $113.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHD. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

CHD stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

