Brokerages Set South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target at $215.00

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.20) to GBX 255 ($3.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

South32 Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $12.78 on Friday. South32 has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

