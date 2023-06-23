Brokerages Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Target Price at $26.33

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2,105.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.