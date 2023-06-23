Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 821.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 805.86 ($10.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.72) to GBX 871 ($11.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 933 ($11.94) to GBX 880 ($11.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.47) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 725 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 700 ($8.96) to GBX 740 ($9.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

LON:VTY opened at GBX 657.50 ($8.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 771.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.65. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 782.74, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 502 ($6.42) and a one year high of GBX 947.50 ($12.12).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

