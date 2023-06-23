Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.