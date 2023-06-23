Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
