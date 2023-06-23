StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
OGEN opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
