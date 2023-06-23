OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491 in the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Further Reading

