SVB Securities Downgrades DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) to Market Perform

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DICE. HC Wainwright lowered shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

Insider Activity

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,083.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,009. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,422,000.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

