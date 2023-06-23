United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Price Performance
Shares of UG stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.46.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.
Institutional Trading of United-Guardian
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
Further Reading
