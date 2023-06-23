United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UG stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.46.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

