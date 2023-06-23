Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.3 %

INO stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,371.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.