JD Logistics (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

JD Logistics (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
JD Logistics Price Performance
OTCMKTS JDLGF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. JD Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $2.15.
JD Logistics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free research report on JD Logistics from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than JD Logistics
Receive News & Ratings for JD Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.