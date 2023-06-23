Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $2,565,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after buying an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth $40,906,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $6,038,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tidewater

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.