Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.06. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

